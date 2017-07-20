Finish Your Summer With A BANG With These Dope Ideas

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Reality check! Summer is almost over – did you make the most of it?

During the last days of vacation, we all scramble to come up with awesome and unique ideas for how to spend it… how to make the most of the final moments… Look no further, this is the dopest list of end-of-summer ideas you’ll find online.

For the Lazy

Have you been watching TV all summer? For goodness sakes, get off the couch and move your TV into the yard! Or at least on the porch.

Tape your body with masking tape (or thick paint) and take a nap outside. You’ll have a freaking sweet tan. 😉

Go to a professional baseball game. Who are we kidding… invite some friends over and watch it outside.

Chill in a hot tub doing a summer shower, but watch out for lightning.

Watch the Lord of the Rings trilogy all the way through. Or try and see if you can watch an entire TV series.

Actually read the book before the movie.

Create a niche Twitter/Instagram/Facebook and see how quickly you can grow it.

For the Adventurous

Go somewhere 100% spontaneously. Literally, don’t plan it until you’re in the moment. Here’s a great guide.

Find a local Harley-Davidson dealer and test drive a motorcycle. Good luck.

Watch the movie Wedding Crashers . Then go crash a wedding. Or two.

Finally clean out all your junk and list it on Facebook, LetGo, or have a huge yard sale.

Rig a hammock in your backyard or to your porch, and stargaze until you fall asleep. Count the shooting stars.

Make a bucket list you want to achieve over the rest of your life . You won’t finish it this summer, but you’ll be planning awesomeness for a long, long time. Then get your best friend/spouse/parent to hold you accountable. Better yet, blog it and check it off.

Don't miss out on the show of a lifetime. Twenty years from now people will be posting pictures of concert tickets they bought for pennies, and you'll be regretting missing your chance!

For Families

Bond together as a family and serve food at a local soup kitchen. Better yet, prepare bagged meals and hand them out across town to the homeless. (Assuming you’re in a big city).

Explore your backyard and the local environment. Collect samples of pond water, creek water, insects, moss, and other specimens before observing them with a microscope. There are lots of microscopes for kids that the whole family can enjoy.

Make a time capsule. Each member of the family will add a special memory, object, and a note.

Visit the farmers market and cook a meal together as a family with fresh ingredients.

Finally purchase a digital photo frame and fill it with photos from the summer.

Throw a neighborhood talent show.

For Adults Only

Check to see if your local water park has an “adult’s night.” Trust me, nothing beats tipsy waterslides.

Skinny-dipping. Enough said. You talk about it, but have you ever done it?

Finally splurge and rent a jetski if you live near the water. They’re a blast.

Rent a convertible and drive through a national park.

Get a tattoo. Then try to bring back, “ YOLO .”

.” Write your own living will. Not just on a scrap of paper, go all the way and ensure it is legal. Here’s how to ensure it is binding.

Find the nearest (and soonest) bar hop and make it all the way through.

Don’t just go to the lake, build your own rope swing which you can visit for years to come.