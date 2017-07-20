Russian Bodybuilders Create Outdoor Fitness Center From Junkyard Scraps

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

When people are asked, “Why don’t you exercise?”, most say that they simply don’t have time, or can’t afford to go to the gym. However, these Russian bodybuilders prove that there is no reason why anyone can’t exercise!

In 2012, a few bodybuilders came together to create a junkyard gym in a forest. This gym, located in the Timiryazevsky Park of Moscow, Russia, has developed into a gym where not only bodybuilders can go to, but anyone who wants a free workout.

Now of course a lot of you are still wondering, “how is this even possible”? Well as shown below, people at this gym use discarded car parts, trees, tires and basically anything that they can find for a good workout. So the next time you complain about not being able to go to the gym just think, what would the Russians do?

