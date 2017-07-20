Home / Drugs / You Can Now Buy Donald Trump Shaped Ecstasy Pills

You Can Now Buy Donald Trump Shaped Ecstasy Pills

By on 20th July 2017

The dark web has a new, tiny, orange, edition to it. Yup, tiny Donald Trump ecstasy pills. 

If you’re looking to spice up the variety in your illegal, hallucinogenic drugs look no further. You can now ingest a tiny Donald Trump that will make  you trip out in a HUGGEE way.

They come in either pink or orange.

Image result for donald trump ecstasy pillsSource: MixedMag

The ecstasy pills are being sold under the tagline ‘make partying great again’ and are growing in popularity.

Remember, in Trump’s words, “Sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.”

Image result for hmm gifSource: Reactions GIF
My name is Carolyn, I grew up in Wisconsin and am a Film/English student. I write poetry like my life depends on it, draw funky faces, buy too many books, and if I had a superpower it would be shapeshifting.
