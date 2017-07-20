You Can Now Buy Donald Trump Shaped Ecstasy Pills

Source: India Magazine

The dark web has a new, tiny, orange, edition to it. Yup, tiny Donald Trump ecstasy pills.

If you’re looking to spice up the variety in your illegal, hallucinogenic drugs look no further. You can now ingest a tiny Donald Trump that will make you trip out in a HUGGEE way.

They come in either pink or orange.

Source: MixedMag

The ecstasy pills are being sold under the tagline ‘make partying great again’ and are growing in popularity.

Remember, in Trump’s words, “Sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.”