NJ Stoners High Enough To Ask For Tacos At A Pizzeria Get The Taco-Pizza Of Their Dreams

In Hoboken, New Jersey, a pizza joint called ‘Tony Boloney’s’ transformed its traditional menu by creating the taco pizza. The pie crust is made from Oaxaca cheese, carne asada and chipotle. There’s another layer of cheese on top of this and the topping involves a wide variety of tacos. And if that weren’t enough, they then pile in the guac and sour cream in the centre. Behold the taco pizza in all its fatty glory:

Owner of Toney Baloney’s Mike Hauke has taken exceptional customer service to the next level with the birth of this monstrous munchie conglomeration.

Sometimes, it’s not a bad idea to let super high kids give you menu suggestions.

In cases like this, it may lead to hundreds of foodies flocking to your eatery just to get a taste of an epic food creation all courtesy of marijuana- do you think those kids ask for tacos at a pizza place if they’re not high? Mr. Hauke says countless customers now line up every Tuesday to get their Taco-Pizzas- the ultra-filling secret menu food item that absolutely destroys the boundaries of traditional Mexican and Italian cuisines. It’s just crazy that people of Hoboken now go to a pizzeria for taco Tuesday.

Even as a man who loves to eat, I’m not sure if I could make it through more than two slices and four tacos before becoming ridiculously stuffed. How would this even taste? The pizza itself seems to be more Mexican style than Italian, with less sauce and a crust made from Oaxaca cheese and carne asada. Needless to say, I’d totally devour Toney Baloney’s Taco-Pizza stoner pie and would leave the tacos right on the slice.. for the experience. I never imagined that tacos could ever be a worthy pizza topping, but it’s 2017, and they are.

This definitely isn’t the first time that stoners have devised an extremely marketable product- just take a look at Colorado’s weed-friendly inn, the Bud & Breakfast.