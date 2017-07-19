Home / Art / Woman’s Selfie Attempt Accidentally Damages $200,000 Worth Of Art

Woman’s Selfie Attempt Accidentally Damages $200,000 Worth Of Art

By on 19th July 2017
Image via

Selfies take another victim. This time, it’s art from LA’s 14th Factory art gallery. 

The “Hypercaine” exhibit features all sorts of crown designs.

Inside a serene space, singular objects rest on plinths: these are crowns, or at least some resemblance of what a crown might be, presented as precious trophies or boons. The title of this work was inspired by the electronic dance track ‘Hypercaine’ by DJ Fresh. It is also a signifier of the ultimate human drug — power. – Simon Birch, Gloria Yu, Gabriel Chan and Jacob Blizter Brass, nylon, gold plate, marble, wood, stone, metal, 2016 – Customize your own crown ring in nylon, brass, gold-plated brass, silver or gold at the gift shop. Email [email protected] for details. – #14thFactory #SimonBirch #GloriaYu #Crowns #Hypercaine #ContemporaryArt #DTLA #artsdistrict Photo credit: @kaotikwestcoast

A post shared by The 14th Factory (@the14thfactory) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

She kneels for the selfie before one of the pieces, but then stumbles back into the display which falls onto the next one, and the next one… At the end of the video, you can see her trying to put the displays back, but it’s too late.

You can watch the video here:

If you want more art gone wrong, then you should take a look at the Swedish Museum of Failure.

I'm 20, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: