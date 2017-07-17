Home / TV & Film / Stranger Things Season Two Release Date Has Just Dropped

Stranger Things Season Two Release Date Has Just Dropped

By on 17th July 2017
Netflix has decided to finally put us out of our misery and confirm the rumors that the second season of Stranger Things will start at the end of October.

The show’s twitter account confirmed that things are only going to get stranger with this teaser, and we’re inclined to believe them.

No one’s confirmed whether or not the rumors of the season season villain are true but they have released the episode names. Some of the names are “Madmax, Pumpkin Patch, The Lost Brother, and The Brain.”

I think we all know what the episode “The Boy Who Came Back To Life” is about.

Who else is in the mood to binge-watch season one again?

Most importantly, we won’t have to worry about Barb getting justice this season.

