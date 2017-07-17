This Skateboarding Kitty Is Cooler than You

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Animals already do everything better than us anyway, but when their sick tricks are caught on camera, the internet really goes wild.

Knowing this, kitty-owner Erica probably knew that her kitty George was going to be a star when she realized that her pet was a skateboarding champion. She snapped a pic of George doing his thing and posted it on her Twitter page. Obviously, because of you all, George is now luxuriously famous.

Someone call the vet cuz my kitten's sick af 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/JqdY97DmCV — erica (@ericacaclaire) July 9, 2017

Name one skateboarder that looks cooler. I’ll wait. I’m sure Erica knows how much pressure is on her now. She’s gonna have to be 24/7 paparazzi for George to catch his even more advanced techniques, but like always, we’ll be patient and stay tuned.

As we await George’s next internet-breaking stunt, check out these Animals that Look Like Celebrities!