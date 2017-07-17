An Old Nazi Holiday Camp Is Being Reopened As A Luxury Hotel

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured image via

A Nazi holiday camp built by Hitler is to be reopened as a luxury hotel.

Constructed between 1936 and 1939, the Prora on the Rugen Island comprises identical blocks along a huge stretch of German coastline, and was aimed to offer a cheap resort for thousands of Hitler’s ‘master race’. The project, which occupies over three miles of beachfront, was however abandoned at the outbreak of World War 2.

Now, developer firm Metropole have recently bought the lot in, with future plans to open holiday apartments there by 2022, with spokesman Manfred Hartwig explaining that:

The past is the past. Prora may have been built by the Nazis, but it was never used by them or their soldiers. Now the place is so lovely, visitors want to get back to nature and enjoy its beauty.

So, would you spend your holidays here?

For another awesome story, check this out!