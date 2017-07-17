VIDEO: Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Has A Dark Trailer Of A Money-Laundering Dad!

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Get psyched if you are a Jason Bateman fan! Netflix just released a gripping new trailer of “Ozark”.

Starring Jason Bateman, “Ozark” is an American drama series about a dad with a money laundering scheme. Furthermore, Bateman plays the role of the dad!

The first season will comprise of 10 one-hour episodes and Media Rights Capital will be producing the season. Additionally, Jason Bateman will star in the series and also direct half of the episodes.

In the television show, Bateman plays Marty. Marty is a financial planner who uproots his family from the suburbs of Chicago to a resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Moreover, the selling point is of the show is that it turns out they’re on the run from a drug lord!

Netflix will release the television show on July 21. The Byrdes, including husband, wife and their teenage kids, seem like an ordinary family. But the husband is actually the top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico.

Laura Linney plays Wendy the wife. Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner play the teenage kids Charlotte and Jonah respectively.

The trailer looks like a promising mix of adventure, suspense and drama. Therefore, keep watching to find out more!

