‘Lawless’ Slab City Is The Place To Go To Quit Society

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to live in a lawless town, you’re in luck. Out in the middle of the desert is the last city in America with absolutely no laws: Slab City.

The town was actually a military base, abandoned after WWII. Ever since, squatters have congregated and created a community there—with no running water, no refrigeration, no plumbing, and no laws. Well, sort of. Everyone agrees on one ideal: Love and be courteous to your neighbor… or they will shoot you. Overall, it’s a pleasant place to live.

LA-based YouTuber team Yes Theory visited the strange locale, and were surprisingly welcomed with open arms.

In the video, Yes Theory took a tour of the town, and right from the beginning it’s clear that Slab City and its inhabitants are quite out there. The place is littered with art installations (largely in the art community of the city called “East Jesus”), including one that took thirty years and 100,000 gallons of paint to complete. Locals talked about their reasoning for moving there, and the relief that they felt being away from the pressures and rigorous monotony of modern society. The population fluctuates often, one local saying that one day there could be seven people while the next day there could be over one hundred.

Plus, they play fire sports. You read that right. Fire bowling, fire soccer, fire volleyball… fire Jenga.

It’s wild, man.

So, what do you think? Would you take a trip to Slab City? Maybe even live there?

