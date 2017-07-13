Swimmers Scramble For Safety As Killer Whales Surround Them!

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Best to stay away from Killer Wales, Guys!

Imagine taking an idyllic swim in Canada’s waters, only to see the tell-tale signs of Killer Whale charging towards you!

Two swimmers had the scare of their lives after taking a dip in the ocean. Onlookers waited in terror as multiple Killer Whales appear to chase the swimmers out of the water.

However, even upon the safety of the rocks, the swimmers had an up-close view of the whales as they cruise past to inspect them. Terrifying.

Perhaps the whales thought the two guys were seals and fancied a snack. Or, they just wanted to say hello. Either way, the swimmers made the right decision in scrambling to safety. Best not to play with nature!

Check it out!

A whale of a good time here at Whytecliff Park today. A post shared by Robin Léveillé (@robin_leveille) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

For more nature news, here you go!