Ever wanted to minimize the chore of brushing your teeth? Be honest, I don’t judge. Well now, you can brush your teeth with the new patent pending, Amabrush. Just pop the denture-like-device in your mouth. Wait 10 seconds and there you have it! In just 10 seconds flat your top and bottom teeth will be clean!

