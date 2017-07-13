100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Nevada is now the fifth state in the US to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Viva Las Vegas!

On November 8, 2016, 55% of Nevada voters approved Question 2, which legalizes, taxes, and regulates marijuana for adults 21 and older. Legal sales to adults began this July 1, 2017. Adults with valid marijuana-cards may purchase no more than 28 grams (one ounce) of flower a day, or one eighth of an ounce of weed-infused edibles or concentrates, from licensed marijuana retail outlets. It’s not legal to smoke in the street, though, nor is it to drive while high or to sell to minors.

Retail cannabis-sales will be subject to a 10 percent sales tax. State officials estimate that this will generate more than $60 million in the first two years. When all states decide to jump on board, say hello to a greener, happier, more financially stable USA.

Nevada legalized the medicinal use of weed in 2000 (which actually didn’t take action until 2014). Medical patients are able to get more cannabis than recreational users. More detailed info on medicinal users here; and on general laws and penalties, here.

When in Nevada:

Where can I buy marijuana? Check out this map

What do I need to buy marijuana? A valid medical or recreational card

What types of marijuana do dispensaries sell? Flower Concentrates: essential oils of cannabis plant Edibles: infused foods, candies, or drinks Transdermal products: creams, lotions, massage oils (these products do not intoxicate user) Seeds: grow your own pot! Clones: healthy seedlings that are all ready to grow

Costs?: $10-$30 a gram

Information via kushtourism.com/nevada-marijuana-information/.

Pot-smokers, rejoice! (safe and responsibly)

