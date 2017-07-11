VIDEO: Hawaiian Big Wave Surfer Gets A Mouth Full of Surfboard

Source: Koa Rothman

Surfing is such a majestic, beautiful sport. It’s all fun and games until someone takes a surfboard to the mouth.

Koa Rothman and a 9-foot surfboard get up close and personal while surfing in Hawaii.

The professional surfer took the painful moment to talk about surfing safety and respecting fellow surfers. In a world full of bitter social media rants, Koa Rothman’s pleasant response is refreshing.

Rothman only suffered loosing some teeth along with a headache and sprained neck. He’ll always have this sick survival video to show off to people, though.

Watch the video here:

Source: GIFY

Surf’s up my friends but remember to watch for falling surfboards.