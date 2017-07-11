VIDEO: Hawaiian Big Wave Surfer Gets A Mouth Full of Surfboard

Surfing is such a majestic, beautiful sport. It’s all fun and games until someone takes a surfboard to the mouth.
Koa Rothman and a 9-foot surfboard get up close and personal while surfing in Hawaii.
The professional surfer took the painful moment to talk about surfing safety and respecting fellow surfers. In a world full of bitter social media rants, Koa Rothman’s pleasant response is refreshing.
Rothman only suffered loosing some teeth along with a headache and sprained neck. He’ll always have this sick survival video to show off to people, though.
Watch the video here:
Don’t know if you’d call it unlucky or lucky.. but I walked away from this accident with only a few broken teeth, a sprained neck, and a really bad headache. I’m not mad at this guy, he was around 60 years old and having a great time watching the boys get barreled. It just so happened that this wave swung a little wider than the rest of the sets, and caught him inside. I just think this could be a good lesson for people to really reconsider paddling out to a wave they do not feel comfortable at. You’re not only endangering yourself, but everyone around you. [email protected] [email protected]
Surf’s up my friends but remember to watch for falling surfboards.
0 comments