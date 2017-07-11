Deadmau5’s Home Is Straight Out Of A Music/Tech Nerds Dream

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Deadmau5 apparently has every piece of musical and technological equipment known to man in his own home-apparently.

Linus Tech Tips recently got invited to the legend DJ Deadmau5’s house. In MTV Cribs-esque style the tech company shows all of the homes amazing pieces of high tech equipment.

Fans of music, technology, cars, and video games will be in absolute awe over the plethora of devices and gadgets he owns. The video begins with his studio, the only one outside of Dolby themselves to be completely sponsored by their equipment. The studio took 3 years to create and has a musicians dream worth of different accessories. After the studio we get to see his awesome video game set up, with hard drives the same color/styles to match his very extravagant set of cars. In case you need any further proof of how amazing his house is-look no further then this aerial shot.

All in all Deadmau5 has a pretty sick house. Really makes me miss the good ole days of MTV Cribs, seeing all the celebrities houses I will probably never be able to afford.

