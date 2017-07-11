The Game Of Thrones Season 7 Death Odds Have Been Revealed

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The clock is ticking down and every single second is agonizing. The premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 is a few days away. It’s so close, you could almost smell the blood on the Iron Throne.

You know by now that it’s very unwise to get too attached to any particular character. I know we all loved Ned Stark, but we learned the hard way. Well, the bookmakers of our addictive series are now divulging death odds, and your favorite (even though I already warned you) may very well be on that list.

Here are the stats for the new season:

Characters Who Will Die First in Season 7:

Petyr Baelish: 1/1

Ellaria Sand: 4/1

Euron Greyjoy: 6/1

Gregor Clegane: 6/1

Melisandre: 7/1

Cersei Lannister: 8/1

Arya Stark: 10/1

Jaime Lannister: 12/1

Tyrion Lannister: 33/1

Jon Snow: 100/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 100/1

Characters Who Will Die in Season 7:

Ellaria Sand: 1/7

Euron Greyjoy: 1/5

Theon Greyjoy: 1/4

Petyr Baelish: 2/7

Melisandre: 1/2

Cersei Lannister: 5/6

Jaime Lannister: 11/4

Tyrion Lannister: 5/1

Jon Snow: 6/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 8/1

And maybe you’ve already had a private funeral in your head for some of these characters already, but there’s no telling what kind of deeply thought out plot twists and betrayals George R.R. Martin and his filmmaking squad will throw at us. Just make sure you have your loved ones near so you can cry on their shoulders when this is all over.

While you eagerly await the season premiere, you can watch a compilation of all 150,966 deaths in Game of Thrones.