Uber Are Launching A Speedboat Service

UberBOAT is among us! The popular service will now run boats in competition against other boats in Croatia.

It had previously been tested in Miami and Istanbul, and will now transfer to the Adriatic Coast. Split, Dubrovnik and the island of Hvar are all on the destination list, with the price of hiring a speedboat to travel from Split to Hvar for eight people to cost around 2600 kuna, which is around £310.

Here’s what a spokesman had to say on the exciting new service:

UberBOAT offers two different services – transfer between the mainland and the island or speed boat rent for half-day or whole-day trips … There is no possibility to stay overnight on the boat nor to hire the boat without captain and sailors.

