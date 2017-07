128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9GJSV3IZPo

Prepare for a film filled with sweeping landscapes, natural beauty, and powerful imagery.

A Tom Lowe Film, the new documentary ‘Awaken’ recently went viral on the internet, collecting more than 2.2 million views on YouTube, since being published on July 11th. The film aims to explore humanity’s relationship with both technology and the natural world, casting a natural interest from just about anyone.

Unfortunately, we must wait until the 2018 release date to see more.