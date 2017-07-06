Crazy Korean Pop-Fan Screams At Young Stars… Uncomfortable!

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

It’s amazing how different pop culture is for young Korean stars.

I don’t know about you, but I thought that the world of pop music was pretty much the same. When I imagined prestigious events, I thought of stars in the latest fashion, sexy poses and flashing cameras on a red carpet. Who knew that Korean pop culture was so different?

The video below shows a mashup of young pop stars at some kind of press event. However, it appears to be in a car park, and there’s no fancy outfits or pouting. In fact, it’s so casual that you wouldn’t think these people were famous at all.

But, one crazy fan makes sure we all know how famous these guys really are.

Perhaps it’s a cultural thing, or perhaps it’s just this guy’s love of pop. Nevertheless, the fan is literally screaming at the top of his lungs to be heard by his favourite stars.

It’s exactly as it sounds. Awkward!

Take a look at the uncomfortable faces!

Here’s another crazy type of fan!