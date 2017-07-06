“Polaroid” Film Gives Photography A Sinister Spin

100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Following in the footsteps of The Ring and The Grudge comes another horror film about the power of evil objects. This summer, Polaroid will be released in all of its haunting glory.

For years Hollywood has been remaking what Japanese movie studios had already long been producing. And the Westernization of these “haunted objects that come to kill you” films is far inferior to the early originals. Yet, Dimension Films is at it again, this time with a film about a sinister camera.

In “Polaroid”, which debuts August 25th, the main character, high-school introvert, Bird Fitcher, finds a vintage camera. As the plot unfolds, it becomes apparent that whoever has their photo taken ends up killed fairly soon after. No one knows who or what is behind the haunted Polaroid. Though maybe a cliché storyline, the film offers an interesting twist on the traditional wicked artifact plot.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Phew, quite creepy! One quite intriguing scene comes when a picture bursts into flame as does a girl’s arm soon after. Wonder how that one will be explained?

This just might be the horror film of the summer; thank goodness you don’t even have to wait until Halloween to see it!

