If there ever was a truly American sandwich, it would have to be the cheese toastie. What’s more satisfying, or easier to prepare, than a heavy combination of melted cheese and butter, between two thick slices of bread?

Well just wait until you’ve seen this artery-clogging edition to the cheese toastie…

The culinary masterpiece you saw getting slathered with butter, and cooked over an open flame, is known as the cheese masala, or the Indian cheese toastie. In case you didn’t see from the video, here’s just a few of the ingredients found in this massive sandwich: way too much butter, way too much cheese, half an onion, half a tomato, and a slice of green pepper, all on two toasted squares of bread that look like twin mattresses.

The comment section of this video is mostly just full of people expressing their concern over the unholy butter content, but of course there are also plenty of eager food enthusiasts who are now either looking up cheese masala recipes, and making funeral arrangements.

A closing message to all of you foodies out there: before you go trying something crazy like the Indian cheese toastie, prepare yourself with other mega sandwiches like this.