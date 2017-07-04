REVIEW: Screw ‘Despicable Me 3’ And See ‘Baby Driver’ This Weekend Instead

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If you enjoy movies like “Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead,” or “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” then you’re going to love Edgar Wright’s quirky new action comedy, “Baby Driver”.

Edgar Wright has always been known for his action comedies (usually starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) and has developed a huge following over the years. He’s one the more successful niche filmmakers of our time and never fails to impress with his unique visual style. Lately, he’s been killing the game with his 2015 release of “Ant-Man,” and now, “Baby Driver”. Wright’s new film is about a young, all-star getaway driver that relies on the pulse of his own soundtrack to escort the baddest of the bad. After paying off a debt he owes to his boss, he tries to get out of the crime game to be with the love of his life. Check out the trailer here:

Firstly, this film is not only thrilling, action-packed, and funny. It has some of the most intriguing filmmaking that isn’t normally seen in big blockbusters today. Evidently, this is all due to the wonderful mind of Edgar Wright. If you’re already a fan of his, you may already have an idea of what his style of comedy, filmmaking, and storytelling is like. Much of the comedy is presented through visuals and sounds rather than being driven by joke-telling and dialogue. Sure, there are some great cheesy one-liners, but Edgar Wright’s movies have always brought humor to audiences through editing, cinematography, and sound design. This has always been his style, and it’s very specific and detailed. It’s allowed him to tell traditional story arcs in a way that is not typically traditional.

Secondly, the soundtrack by itself is enough of a reason to see this movie. It has so many classics ranging from funk, blues, jazz, rock, and even some funny little original pieces created by the main character, Baby, performed by Ansel Elgort.

This brings me to the last point I’d like to make about this film: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, John Hamm, Jon Bernthal, and even Flea from “Red Hot Chili Peppers”. The cast is brilliant. Together they create a very musical dynamic with each other. Musical in the sense that there is a certain balance between comedy and drama between all of their performances that brings a certain equilibrium to the screen. Sometimes they’re overly stupid and humorous criminals, and other times they’re absolutely terrifying. There are crescendos and decrescendos with every character. Some are subtle, some aren’t so subtle, but there’s definitely a wonderful balance and this is a combination of both great performance and great directing.

So, there are a few reasons to skip out on “Despicable Me 3” and get out to see “Baby Driver” instead this weekend. There are plenty of other analytical, social, and in-depth reasons to like this movie, as well, but these are the surface reasons so you can go out and see for yourself. You’ll be entertained the entire time.

