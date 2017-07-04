Millions Spent On Insane Roller Coaster… Owner Only Rides It Once

Filmmaker Glenn Paton creates an unnerving tale with his newest project. The short film tells the story of Mark, a rich but terminally-ill man who doesn’t want to sit and wait for death.

Instead of traditional assisted suicide, Mark uses his money to build a roller coaster. However, this isn’t any roller coaster… it causes cerebral hypoxia, suffocating the brain with the intense speed and power.

Critics online give mixed reviews. Some praise filmmaker Paton, and his unusual take on a serious topic. But, others are concerned that it glorifies suicide and sends the wrong message to vulnerable internet-users.

The film is in-your-face and does not take shortcuts. Terminal illness is treated bluntly and artistically. Whilst this may work for a short film, it does not reflect real life. With many people facing death everyday, the film seems idealistic and optimistic about suicide which is far from reality.

Watch Paton’s work below.