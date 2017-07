142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image via

Ever wonder what it’s like to to be a human skate ramp?

Fortunately, someone has been courteous enough to try it for us (and record it). The individual being called ‘Manramp’ is collecting thousands of views after helping his buddies try new and exciting skateboard moves. This new addition follows a series of other skateboarding videos found on the YouTube channel ‘TheWorble”.