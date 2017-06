156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Things are about to get weird. David Lewandowski is back with new short film ‘time for sushi’. And it’s already got over a million views.

His last video was called ‘late for meeting’. Now he’s brought us ‘time for sushi’. It’s new. It’s weird. It’s I Am Legend meets LSD.

This may evoke some emotions. But good luck determining what they are.

Eating sushi will never be the same again. Or will it? Yeah. Probably.