WATCH: ”Invincible Man” Is Hit By Bus, Gets Up, Then Walks Into A Pub Like Nothing Happened

Simon Smith, the 53-year-old invincible man who got hit by a bus; then went right into the local pub, was caught on film just on June 24th.

Smith was just casually walking down the street when a large Barney purple bus came out of nowhere ; knocking Smith a few feet down the sidewalk.

Even though any “normal” person would take a few minutes to recuperate after just being knocked off of their feet by a few tons; Smith politely got up and walked into the Purple Turtle pub. (What a coincidence!)

However, the ambulance later did come to take Smith to the hospital and found a few nicks and bruises. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.“He [Mr. Smith] pretty much just got up, brushed himself down” and that was that. According to the co-owner of the Purple Turtle pub Daniel Fraifeld.

All in all, there were no serious injuries within this accident. And no arrest or further action has been made.

