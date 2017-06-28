Home / Food / McDelivery Has Finally Hit The U.K.

McDelivery Has Finally Hit The U.K.

By on 28th June 2017

It’s finally time. After months of waiting, McDonalds has launched their delivery service, McDelivery. 

McDonald’s is a titan in the fast food industry, but it’s been a bit less popular with the younger generations. Recently, they’ve been taking some steps to try to reel them back in. They’re pairing up with the UberEats app to offer their delivery service across a growing amount of the U.K. Now you can savor a Big Mac without having to leave the comfort of your home.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

 

 

 

They have the right idea.

For more [stepping up], you should check out their new gourmet burgers.

