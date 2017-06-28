Surf Photographer Jesse Little Gets Rad Drone Shots In Hawaii

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Gold Coast-based surf photographer Jesse Little has been on a steady rise lately with his amazing shots. He just finished up a trip to Hawaii and, let’s be real, he’s got a dream job. Check these out!

Utilizing his DJI drone (and some sand bank pits just off the Hawaiian coast), Little was able to get some sick aerial shots and footage of ocean waves and the skilled surfers riding them. There are way more where these came from, too. These

As he describes it on his Instagram,

“I got sent over to Hawaii to shoot. That was my first all-expenses-paid trip. I was frothing out! It was such a good experience. I’d just get up and go shoot, come in, eat good food, go surf and then drink beers watching the sunset. Doesn’t everyone want to do that forever? I just donʼt want to be one of those blokes that dreads going to work on a Monday. I want to be looking forward to it on the Sunday… you know?”

Sounds like a pretty good deal, Jesse. Doesn’t even sound like work! You inspire us all.

You can check out all of Jesse’s rad shots on his Instagram and in the video footage below:

