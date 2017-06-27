Trumps Face Has Been Turned Into Summer Fashion Items

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If you don’t get enough of President Donald Trump’s in the news or on the internet then one company’s bold fashion choice is for you.

Beloved, a clothing brand based in Utah, has introduced an item to it’s “Trump Collection”: a one-piece swimsuit showing off a gaping-mouth president.

The $49.99 swimsuits are hand-sewn and cut in California, according to Beloved’s website.

Image: Beloved Swimsuits

Their swimsuits aren’t the only pieces of clothing using Trump’s face as a design icon. Muscle shirts, hoodies, and shorts complete the Trump Collection.

According to NYDailyNews.com, “His eyes line up, appropriately, just perfectly with a woman’s upper anatomy.”

Purposeful?

It’s hard to say what the message would be sporting these zoomed-in, too-close-for-comfort pieces, but they definitely raise questions and no doubt a few eyebrows.

Continue to poke a little more fun at Trump with Snoop Dogg’s New Animated Video.