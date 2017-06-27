Home / Stuff / Trumps Face Has Been Turned Into Summer Fashion Items

Trumps Face Has Been Turned Into Summer Fashion Items

By on 27th June 2017
Images: Beloved Trump Collection

If you don’t get enough of President Donald Trump’s in the news or on the internet then one company’s bold fashion choice is for you.

Beloved, a clothing brand based in Utah, has introduced an item to it’s “Trump Collection”: a one-piece swimsuit showing off a gaping-mouth president.

The $49.99 swimsuits are hand-sewn and cut in California, according to Beloved’s website.

Image: Beloved Swimsuits

Their swimsuits aren’t the only pieces of clothing using Trump’s face as a design icon. Muscle shirts, hoodies, and shorts complete the Trump Collection.

 

According to NYDailyNews.com, “His eyes line up, appropriately, just perfectly with a woman’s upper anatomy.”

Purposeful?

It’s hard to say what the message would be sporting these zoomed-in, too-close-for-comfort pieces, but they definitely raise questions and no doubt a few eyebrows.

Continue to poke a little more fun at Trump with Snoop Dogg’s New Animated Video.

