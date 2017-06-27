Image: FilmNation Entertainment

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It’s summer time and there’s all sorts of things on the agenda. For some, it’s partying and holidays. For others it’s a solid few months of binge watching movies. Or maybe a bit of both?

We all love a good movie night. It kinda feels like there haven’t been that many good films recently. So I think we’re all over due a proper movie binge-out including some quality content. So, in no particular order, enjoy this list of MUST-SEE films. Here you’ll find a mix of genres and moods, but they’re definitely all sick films.

Detroit

Source: imdb

(4 August): This movie reminds us of the legendary Straight Outta Compton. And I guess these movies are pretty similar in what they’re trying to achieve-showing what life is really like as a young black male and the obstacles they face in life purely because of their race. Police brutality, gang violence, riots. This edgy-action filled film is undeniably a great watch with some pretty serious undertones.

The Dark Tower

Source: imdb

(August 18): This dark science fiction movie represents Stephen King’s book series The Dark Tower. The tower holds multiple realities and the bold main character, ‘The Gunslinger’, also title of the first novel in King’s series, goes on a quest to get to the tower. While the book was written in 1982, the film presents an innovative, alternative portrayal of the insanely creative story.

Logan Lucky

Source: imdb

(August 25): This comedy starring Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig follows two guys trying to pull off a robbery during the Coca Cola 600 Race in North Carolina. Another action-packed film with the perfect balance of serious and funny moments.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Source: RottenTomatoes

(August 4): This new film starring the amazing Cara Delevingne follows the alien threat to ‘Alpha’. Alpha is home to species from thousands of different planets, so Cara and her gang set out to find out what this dark force is and how to beat it. The only thing at risk is the fate of the entire universe, big deal.

Dunkirk

Source: Express.co.uk

(July 21): This solemn film focuses on the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from Dunkirk in the second world war. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Tom Hardy, this film is going to be an immensely good one. We can be sure these two stars represent both the tragedy and heroism of the situation sensitively and of course artistically.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Source: imdb

(July 14): I think we all under-play how much we actually love the planet of the apes movie. So luckily for us, there’s a new one coming out this July. With a darker twist, the movie will show the apes rising up against the humans in an intense, fatal battle.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Source: Variety.com

(July 7): This is the movie on everyone’s lips at the moment and has really taken the internet by storm. Peter Parker takes it back to reality and tries to balance a normal school-life alongside living his crazy double life as a villain-defeating hero. I think we can all assume this probably won’t go entirely smoothly.

It Comes at Night

Source: Konbini.com

If you’re a fan of horror films, you will love this one. It’s been ages since a decent horror movie has come out. Most of the ones nowadays are over-dramatic and almost even funny. This movie plays on the fear we all have deep down: a virus infecting humans all over the planet. It follows a particular man who has to modify his whole life and routine in order to survive with the virus.

The Beguiled

Source: imdb

(June 23): This movie is a re-make of the 1973 classic about a strict all-girls school during the civil war. Sheltered and isolated from the rest of society, things start to get pretty bizarre following them taking in an injured soldier who creates all sorts of tension and corruption.

Life

Source: imdb

(June): This thriller looks at a killer-species which has caused extinction on Mars. Together, they try to track down this extremely dangerous alien-life form. The intriguing horror has also an awesome cast-including Jake Gynehaal and Ryan Reynolds.

So there you have it, 10 amazing movies to add to your list for this summer. Try not to binge watch them all in one night.

For some crazy updates, read HERE about how these nuns are getting people ‘biblically high’!