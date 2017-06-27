Home / Stuff / The Budget ASDA Pool Is What You Need To Stay Cool And Kick Summer Off Right

By on 27th June 2017
Featured Image Via

Have you ever been severely pissed at the astronomical cost of purchasing and keeping up a pool? Well, there is no need to suffer in the silent corner of economic disparity any longer, because the inflatable ASDA pool’s original price was a mere 30 euros and was cut down to 20 euros, according to The Sun.

That’s about 33 and a half dollars for my fellow yanks, or about 22 and a half after the price chop, but the likelihood of a U.S. citizen acquiring one is slim to none, as it appears that these things are selling like hotcakes in the U.K. So, unless you have a friend out there to stash one for you, you are S.O.L.

Lounge Pool

Image  Via

Alas, this hot ticket item has sold out in a multitude of shopping outlets, but fret not bargain shoppers, because there are several other stores stocking up on the 4 seat wonder.

Hopefully everyone who wishes to set one of these bad boys up in their backyard is able to acquire it and, if you are, I recommend cracking some cold ones with three of your most tolerable friends under clear skies and warm sunlight.

