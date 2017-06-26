Emma Watson Has Begun Hiding Books Around Paris For People To Find

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Emma Watson has been Hogwarts’ cleverest Witch, and a Disney princess, now she’s a book fairy.

We know she’s a successful actress, a Brown graduate, and a UN Ambassador, but now Emma Watson has taken to the streets to give literature to the masses!

Working with The Book Fairies, Emma has been leaving free copies of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale around Paris – at The Louvre and the Place de la Concorde!

But this isn’t the first time she has left books around famous cities – copies of Maya Angelou’s Mom & Me & Mom popped up in the subways of New York in 2016.

You can keep up with The Book Fairies on twitter, and if you fancy becoming a book fairy yourself all you need are some stickers and books to give away!

