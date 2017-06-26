The Weed Nuns Are Back Getting People Biblically High

Photo courtesy: Highsnobiety

They don’t call it the “Good Book” for nothing, folks. Check out Aubrey Plaza smite up with these sisters. You all know her as April from the extremely popular show, “Parks and Rec,” but here, she’s just Aubrey Plaza from Delaware hanging out with the Sisters of the Valley.

The Sisters of the Valley is a group in California reaching a new spiritual level on the Left Coast. They believe in using cannibis and other plant-based pain relievers as a way of spiritual enlightenment and healing. It may seem like a bunch of nuns getting lifted together, but this is actually a way to financially support themselves as nuns, and a way to create honest and spiritual work opportunities for other women. They plant, grow, harvest and sell their own canni-blessed cannibis products by marketing them online. The Sisters are not only contemporary holy entrepeneurs, but avid activists that encourage people to heal themselves, and to do so in a way that utilizes the gifts that Mother Earth has bestowed upon us. Aubrey Plaza may not be a Sister of the Valley, but she plays a nun in her latest movie, “The Little Hours,” which she was promoting in the video.

Aubrey’s new movie is about an emotionally unstable nun in the Middle Ages trying to resist her lust for a refuge. Judging from the trailer, the film looks stupidly funny, and the cast is incredible. Alongside Aubrey Plaza, other co-stars include Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, Allison Brie, and other greats. Dave Franco also stars as Aubrey’s love interest, which is a shame, but the rest of the cast makes up for it. The sisters in the previous video with Aubrey said they enjoyed it, so maybe it has a good story or interesting morals underlying the outrageous humor somewhere. Check out the trailer here:

All in all, this video was a small way for Aubrey to promote her quirky new comedy, and lift her sins with the coolest nuns on the planet. If you haven’t already, check out the Sisters of the Valley, because they’re truly working for a great cause with or without religion.

