WATCH: Lorenz Larkin Shares A #LastMeal With Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub sits down for dinner in an art gallery with welterweight fighter Lorenz Larkin to “feed him before his fight.” Larkin is quick to remind Schaub that it better not be too much food.

As a welterweight fighter he needs to be sure he makes weight, and as a retired mixed martial artist Schaub knows that. The two have a lot in common despite the fact that Schaub was a heavyweight fighter and Larkin is welterweight. In most sports that use the term welterweight, it means that in-between lightweight and heavyweight.

The video emphasizes the size difference between Schaub’s meal and the much smaller portion given to Larkin. The two discuss the Food Network, Larkin’s nickname (Chihuahua),

Unfortunately the meal and his confidence wasn’t enough to ensure Lorenz Larkin the welterweight belt.

