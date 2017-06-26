Motorcycle Rider And Sedan Refuse To Share The Road: Consequences Ensue

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Anyone who has ever driven a car has come to find that the road can often be an unfriendly place. Every now and then you yourself may have even experienced a touch of road rage while behind the wheel. It takes a special kind of person to let that seething agitation consume their very being. In the case of the “accident” pictured above my words, there were two of the aforementioned special types of folks: one riding a motorcycle and one driving a sedan. The result of their highway madness is not pretty.

What the below video captured on a Santa Clarita highway reveals is a pair of individuals who let their lizard brain pride get the best of them, and it may sound extreme to say, but also a societal breakdown in civilized behavior.

Beyond the possibility of this motorcyclist getting himself killed for kicking a stranger’s car and also the driver of the car may very well have seriously injured the motorcyclist and their self by ramming into him, neither of these dummies stopped to consider the best case scenario to come out of all of this, which is having to explain this nonsense to some cop and an insurance agent.

I am more than willing to bet that they are both asking themselves “was the small satisfaction of revenge really even worth the trouble?” The answer is now and forever will be “no.”

