WATCH: Speedflying Through The Beautiful Romanian Sights Is Awesome!

You might want to try speedflying for yourself!

Speedflying is a great combination of paragliding and parachuting. What better way to descend down some of the most beautiful mountains?

24 year old Joseph Innes, has a passion for the insane speeds and adrenaline. His Vimeo page also boasts a huge collection of videos highlighting his talent for the sport.

However, Innes’ latest video really is a must-see. It’s amazing that he doesn’t collide with the trees and rocks surrounding him as he cascades along the mountains.

Take a look for yourself.

Pretty amazing right?

I think I’d be a little more scared about hitting the rocks as I flew past to be honest…

These guys definitely aren’t worried about that!