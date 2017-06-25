Guy Helps Homeless British Man & Kills Mayweather Challenge

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

An extremely kind hearted man goes above & beyond to help a struggling guy living on the streets of Britain.

While walking on the sidewalk a young man noticed a guy sleeping on the ground. Instead of walking past and carrying about his day he offered him breakfast. This resulted in a very benevolent day of shopping for new clothes, shoes, shower accessories, a hair cut, shave, and a ride to a better part of town.

The extremely generous gentlemen was inspired to do all of this because of the “Mayweather Challenge”. As described by the famous boxer the challenge’s purpose is to film how you’re “really living” in order to prove your lifestyle. Because, as Floyd and we all know too well, many people fake it on the web (right, Bow Wow?). Many of the commenters for this rendition take note that these offerings could have not been filmed at all and could be a form of bragging. Some even question if this day was beneficial to the homeless man.

However, that’s really missing the point. This dude didn’t have to spend his own time and money helping this poor homeless man. Not only did he feed him, buy him new clothes and shower stuff, and give him a much needed haircut, but at the end of the video he offers the man his card and phone number and tells him to reach out if he ever needs anything. The dude even got a parking ticket because he helped the guy for so long and did not give a shit about it. Did he have to film the whole thing? No, but it’s stuff like this that the world needs to see. Hopefully others will continue to do the Mayweather Challenge like this and help other unfortunate people without a home or access to everyday luxuries too many of us take for granted.

I hope for the best to both of these men! For other inspirational news for homeless look no further then this mans sidewalk mansion!