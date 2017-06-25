WATCH: Reporter Stunned By Man Walking His Dog during Flood

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

While Fox News may not be your cup of tea, the network rarely fails to provide unexpected and offbeat humor.

After flooding in Gulfport, Mississippi, this reporter sought insight into how residents carry on with their lives in the wake of disaster. He soon chanced upon this young man and his devotion to dog walking.

Check out the short clip below:

While you have to admire his commitment (and his sense of humor), the water does look a bit too high for that pup. But the look on the reporter’s face is priceless!

And for more dog-related news, here’s the worst dog haircut you’ll ever see.