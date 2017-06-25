‘Sega Forever’ Brings Retro Games Right To Your Phone

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

SEGA FOREVER IS HERE!!!

Finally, all of the advanced, modern technology will work in your favor. This is what everyone has craved for and at long last, it’s finally here.

Old gamers have been demanding that retro games from Nintendo, Sega, and Amiga/Amstrad systems make a come back. Their voices have been heard.

This revival of retro games is called Sega Forever. And guess what? It’s meant to introduce retro gaming on your mobile device. Yes, that means you can play Sonic the Hedgehog on your cell phone, while you wait for that delayed-for-no-reason train, or if you’re in a really long line at Chipotle. Anywhere.

Check out the trailer here:

The first launch is only reintroducing five key games, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, Phantasy Star II, and Comix Zone. However, the good news is that new games will be introduced every two weeks until you can play all of your favorites. The better news is that all of these treasured games can be yours for only an initial payment of free. This could mean that the games might be bugged down with advertisements but if you don’t mind spending $1.99, that minor issue can be solved.

The excitement is rising, especially with fanes hanging in suspense as to which games might be released next. Here’s what Sega executive Mike Evans says about it all:

“We’ve never before done something that really crosses all of the different gaming eras, and it’s prejudice against someone because they grew up in the 80’s versus the 90’s and so what we’re trying to do is look at how we can take content that spans two decades and make it all available in the same place. We’ve spent a lot of time, and we still haven’t finished, trying to get the experience as good as possible on the device itself. But one of the decisions that we made is that not everyone is going to want to play on a touchscreen, so if you’re that engaged in the content, you can cheaply buy a Bluetooth controller. If you’re setting up with your TV back at home you can even have a console-like experience in your living room. We haven’t gone in and changed the original ROM itself, we’ve kept them as faithful emulations. Which was important in making this project work commercially.”

Sigh, it’s nice that gamers will now be able to cross through the generations. New gamers can experience what their ancestors’ gameplay was like while old pros can relive cherished memories.

The games are available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play. So, um, why haven’t you grabbed your phone yet?

