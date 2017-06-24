WATCH: Never Had A Girlfriend? Ask Out A Porn Star Like This Guy Did!

In March of this year Ben Wonder, as he is known to his YouTube subscribers, started posting videos of his musical adventures.
He has made tracks from the most mundane objects, toilet paper for example and actually it sounds pretty good. Not sure it would be on my regular playlist but it works.
However Ben has an affliction, one that many people share. He has never had a girlfriend.
Something he continues to remind us in his videos. After getting rejected by what he claims to be the love of his life, the next obvious move is of course to ask out a Porn star.
I mean who wouldn’t think of that?
Not really believing he would get anywhere, surely, he tweeted the Asa Akira. To his surprise and probably the rest of the populations she replied.
She would go on a date with him, if he made a song about her. I don’t know if the date ever happened but the song certainly did. Although I am not sure it was particularly what she had in mind when she made the request.
Something else Asa probably didn’t know what that Ben had also asked out 5 other girls in exactly the same way!
Literally just swapping their names.
I don’t know if this was a joke or not but just in case, I’ll give you some advice hun. Girls like something special so don’t ask them out with the same words, not all girls are the same.
Oh and maybe try one you already know, someone you might have something in common with.
Be patient and Good Luck!
