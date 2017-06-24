Home / Sport / Phelps vs Shark: Coming Up This Shark Week

Phelps vs Shark: Coming Up This Shark Week

By on 24th June 2017
Featured Image Via

The 23-time Olympic gold medallist isn’t done with us yet. After dominating the swimming pool and becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps retired. And it made sense, after a decade and a half of devastating everyone else, it was about time for him to settle down. Or so we thought. This shark week, humanity’s best swimmer is going to face off against a great white shark.

Maybe he decided to stop messing around with people and go after a real challenge.

Social media is buzzing about it:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Discovery Channel calls this match-up “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before”, and it will be sure to amaze.

You can catch the race on the Discovery Channel, 7/23 at 8 pm ET.

If you’re want more shark shenanigans, then check out the time a great white shark jumped into a fisherman’s boat.

I'm 20, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: