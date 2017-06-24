Phelps vs Shark: Coming Up This Shark Week

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The 23-time Olympic gold medallist isn’t done with us yet. After dominating the swimming pool and becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps retired. And it made sense, after a decade and a half of devastating everyone else, it was about time for him to settle down. Or so we thought. This shark week, humanity’s best swimmer is going to face off against a great white shark.

Maybe he decided to stop messing around with people and go after a real challenge.

Social media is buzzing about it:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is the shark nervous to swim against Michael Phelps??? — local embarrassment (@Cameronokk) June 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I can’t wait to watch Michael Phelps race a great white shark. Who do you think will win? — peacehippiiee (@peacehippiiee) June 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Discovery Channel calls this match-up “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before”, and it will be sure to amaze.

You can catch the race on the Discovery Channel, 7/23 at 8 pm ET.

If you’re want more shark shenanigans, then check out the time a great white shark jumped into a fisherman’s boat.