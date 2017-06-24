Home / Art / Ralph Steadman’s Illustrations For George Orwell’s Classic ‘Animal Farm’ Are Trippy As F*CK

Ralph Steadman’s Illustrations For George Orwell’s Classic ‘Animal Farm’ Are Trippy As F*CK

By on 24th June 2017
Featured Image Via

The Englishman from Wales, Ralph Steadman- the foreign artist who once drew personal portraits for everyone at the Kentucky Derby for $10 each– has recently completed artwork for George Orwell’s 1945 classic dystopian novel.

Steadman, the former Gonzo Journalist famously known as Hunter S. Thompson’s artist, has always painted with a purpose.

The creatures of Orwell’s satirical masterpiece have been finally done justice in Steadman’s dreadfully beautiful depictions. Using farm animals to give a history lesson, the allegorical semblance to the former Soviet Russia’s oppressive Communist regime is what makes Orwell’s novel so immensely powerful, and with the help of Steadman, now the abominable beasts of Stalin’s Soviet Communist party and their atrocities have been most appropriately personified.

Animal Farm1 6

Animal Farm 19

Animal Farm 18

Animal Farm 17

Animal Farm 15

Animal Farm 14

Animal Farm 13

Animal Farm 12

Animal Farm 11

Animal Farm 10

Animal Farm 9

Animal Farm 8

Animal Farm 7

Animal Farm 6

Animal Farm 5

Animal Farm 4

Animal Farm 3

Animal Farm 2

Images Via

Animal Farm 1

Senior Editing, Writing & Media major and Communications minor at Florida State. Go 'Noles
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: