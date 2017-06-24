Ralph Steadman’s Illustrations For George Orwell’s Classic ‘Animal Farm’ Are Trippy As F*CK

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The Englishman from Wales, Ralph Steadman- the foreign artist who once drew personal portraits for everyone at the Kentucky Derby for $10 each– has recently completed artwork for George Orwell’s 1945 classic dystopian novel.

Steadman, the former Gonzo Journalist famously known as Hunter S. Thompson’s artist, has always painted with a purpose.

The creatures of Orwell’s satirical masterpiece have been finally done justice in Steadman’s dreadfully beautiful depictions. Using farm animals to give a history lesson, the allegorical semblance to the former Soviet Russia’s oppressive Communist regime is what makes Orwell’s novel so immensely powerful, and with the help of Steadman, now the abominable beasts of Stalin’s Soviet Communist party and their atrocities have been most appropriately personified.

Images Via