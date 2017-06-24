IKEA-Branded Ecstasy Tablets Lead To UK Teen’s Death

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Jersey Police issued a warning to partygoers about the dangers of certain extra strength IKEA-branded ecstasy tablets. The yellow and blue tablets have the distinct store logo stamped on one side. Police speculate that they caused the death of 18-year-old UK teen Kyle Pringle.

Instead of prosecuting users, police ask clubs and festivals to make sure that what they are taking is safe. (Well, ‘safe.’) But anyway, festivals this year started putting up drug testing tents to help identify exactly what users are taking.

Police issued the following statement regarding Pringle’s death at a General Hospital this past Saturday morning:

“Whilst subject to toxicology reports and a post-mortem, evidence at this time suggests the death is as a result consumption of ‘Ikea’ ecstasy tablets. “We strongly advise members of the public not to take these tablets in the interests of their health. “Anyone who does take the tablets and becomes unwell is urged to seek medical attention through their GP or in an emergency, attend at the accident and emergency department.”

So far, police arrested three people and seized a large quantity of the pills.

