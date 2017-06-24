According to Russia If You’re Beardless You Are Gay

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

With the rise of Gay Pride around the nation of America is occurring, Russia of course seems to be opposite on the idea of homosexuality. It’s not your actions, your clothes, or your mannerisms that makes you gay, it is being beardless that makes you one.

According to Metropolitan Kornily, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Old Believer Church, shaving your beard is what makes you a homosexual. He’s also backed up by the Prime Minister himself, Vladimir Putin. It’s seems to be off edge on how this seems to be a religious action, but nonetheless, if you’re in Russia and happen to have no beard, you may just be looked at and treated unfairly for the misunderstanding of being gay.

To many, this is outrageous. But Kornily uses a religious background to rebut those who don’t agree with him. Some of his thoughts on his argument are:

“God set down certain rules. The Lord created everyone with a beard. No man can resist his creator. It’s made a monstrous thing to see men’s clothing and hairstyles changing.”

Apparently the high and mighty God created everyone with a beard? Actually, it ‘s pretty much a biological occurrence when puberty hits, ever thought of that Kornily?

In the end, this was a statement that was uncalled for and didn’t bring relevance to Russia’s situation. Also, the leader of his nation doesn’t have a beard. Does that mean he’s a homosexual? The two of them seem to be very close in relation, is this just a cover up? Suck it up and be open to being gay; be secure about your sexuality.