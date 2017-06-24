Chelsea Manning Released From Prison 7 Years Into Her 35 Year Sentence

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Newly released from prison Chelsea Manning, formally known as Bradley Manning, has given her first interview telling her side of the leaks story.

When Matthew Sheer, writing for ‘The New York Times Magazine’ visited Chelsea at her home he was asked to put his laptop in the microwave. Definitely a strange request.

The appliance stopped transmitters picking up anything. Chelsea was not willing to share with the public everything about her private life, yet she was quite willing to share 700,00 confidential documents that could put lives in danger.

Chelsea told Sheer that “there are plenty of things that should be kept a secret”, something she believed before the time of the leaks. What some may have a problem with is how she decided which information to share and why she was the one to deem it should be public knowledge.

After having a hard and troubling childhood, trying to come to terms with wanting to be a woman in a society that, wasn’t and still isn’t, very receptive to change she sought a solution in the army. Being told by her father of his days in the military spurred this decision and in 2008 she graduated from intelligence school at Fort Huachua, Arizona.

Never being deployed onto the front line didn’t mean that she was not privy to the scenes that when on. Still in the dangerous climates of Iraq Chelsea was employed by the Sensitive Compartmented Information facility.

She reviewed feeds from the battle lines and fielded the reports made about the harrowing scenes, picking out the relevant information. Being a trusted and fairly high official Chelsea even accompanied senior officers to meetings.

On February 3rd 2010 the documents were sent to WikiLeaks however it wasn’t until the May that Chelsea was arrested and placed in Military prison. Alth0ugh not before she was able to share more information during the 3 month period.

There was no direct evidence that any of the leaked documents had caused any deaths however officials have said it had burned a number of intelligence sources and “placed Afgans in danger who were telling us what the Taliban were doing in their villages”.

Being in prison meant that Chelsea did not see the effect that the leaks had and felt she’d “been forgotten about”. No one was paying her any attention after she had committed such a widespread crime.

Chelsea’s prison ordeal was just that, an ordeal and she did not get an easy ride. Whist trying to come to terms with her gender she petitioned for simple things such as women’s underwear. However things were escalated when she went on hunger strike until the prison would provide her with gender reassignment surgery.

The whole experience has been disturbing for an uncalculateable amount of people including Chelsea herself who was most likely suffering from P.T.S.D. Chelsea has commented that it has been hard for her to see the effects of the leaks however this is to be somewhat expected.

As although in a fairly high position herself, she was by no means privy to the bigger picture of the government or the military. There would be no outward change in the public’s eye however for those making the hard decisions things had gotten much much harder.

We don’t always see the consequences of our actions and decisions as they are not happening right in front of our faces but there are people in this case from other countries that are suffering because of what has been done.

Interesting? You should see this Helmet Cam Footage!