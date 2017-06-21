IKEA Has Just Rolled Out Their Own Cookbook

Credit: Leo Burnett

For those who consider themselves to be amateur or underachieving chefs, have no fear, IKEA is here to lift the burden of whipping up a meal off of your shoulders. IKEA Canada’s recent collaboration with Leo Burnett, marketers from Toronto, is a huge step in redefining what a cookbook can do for a household.

With easy to follow, blueprint-like guidelines, it’s almost impossible to botch a dinner prepared through Cook This Page: Parchment Recipe. The ink is also non-toxic (as you would imagine) and is completely safe to mingle with your food in the oven.

The on-page diagrams are very streamlined, as they not only show a dilettante chef the proper placement for even cooking, but there are also suggestions for the amount of sauce and seasoning that should go into a particular dish. Once every ingredient has been added to the parchment, it’s time to roll up the page and pop it in the stove.

To get a live display of the process, check out IKEA’s promotional video. I think the team says it best with the following quote, however.

“To show people that getting creative in the kitchen can be deliciously simple, we created the Cook This Page Parchment Paper Recipe Series.”

If you are a big reader of foodie related things, then you are sure to enjoy this.