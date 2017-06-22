Sneaking Into A Hotel Got Theses Guys Concert Tickets!

Credit: Facebook

When Jordan Keegan and his mates woke up that morning the last thing they were expecting was to be put on the guest list for Liam Gallagher’s concert, by the man himself!

Being massive fans the group of boys set out to find out if they could meet the star. They had no luck in getting tickets for the completely sold out concert that night, but somehow they were able to find out which hotel Gallagher was staying in.

After calling up and predictably not being able to find out which room he was staying in. The boys decided to get a little creative and rang a second time, only pretending to be Gallagher’s older brother Paul.

Don’t ask me how, but it seemed to work and they got the room number. Someone needs to have a word with their reception staff.

This was great for the Jordan and his mates however when they reached the hotel they were quickly told to leave and had no choice but to stick to the pavement outside.

So desperate to see the singer before he left for his concert they stayed just outside the hotel for an hour. Their patience definitely paid off, as Liam Gallagher himself stopped to talk to them as he was getting into his van on the way to the concert.

Liam Gallagher is probably one of the most recognisable figures in modern British music. With his bad boy charisma and his distinct singing style, he has taken the British population by storm.

Although in more recent times his erratic behaviour has seen to have turned around. Raising money for the victims of the Manchester arena attack and then his emotional performance at the One Love concert shows us just how much the old maverick has changed.

Jordan definitely agrees, suggesting that he might be the ‘nicest guy ever’.

These guys were no doubt lucky, but this girl not so much…Red Hot Chilli Pipers anyone?