A Philadelphian Ice Cream Shop Has Created Pizza-Flavored Ice Cream, But Maybe They Shouldn’t Have

Image via Innovation has advanced humanity time and time again. From technological advances like electrical power to artistic innovations like animation or CGI. Even innovation in food, has brought us stuff like pineapple pizza, for better or worse. This, is not one of those times.
Philadelphia’s Little Baby’s Ice Cream has created pizza-flavored ice-cream. They’ve already been a bit of a pioneer when it comes to ice cream, with flavors like ramen and ranch under their belt, so this new addition to their menu isn’t too far out of their comfort zone.
The pizza flavor uses “tomato, basil, oregano, salt, and garlic” and can come either in a cone:
Or on top of a slice:
Though my knee-jerk reaction to this flavor might be “God, no”, a part of me, be it human curiosity or a fascination with the abomination, wants to try it.
You can check out their website to see more of their wild flavors.
