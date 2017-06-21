WATCH: Wavy Wood – Pyschedelic Patterns In A Tree Trunk

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A music video has been created that consists entirely of patterns in wood. And it is mesmerising.

The video opens a window to a ‘stop motion universe where wood is the primary element’. Not many people have the eye for this sort of beauty. But thankfully Brett Foxwell does, and he has shared it with us.

Check it out for yourself:

WoodSwimmer from bfophoto on Vimeo.

In the modern world it’s easy to get caught up in technology. But maybe the most fascinating things have been on this planet from the start.