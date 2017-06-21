British Newscasters Recreate Famous Anchorman Fight Scene

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Remember when Ron Burgundy and his news team faced off against all the other celebrity filled news stations from San Diego? Well, these British news channels sure do.

Members from Britain’s Channel 4, ITV, & Sky News Teams recently paid homage to the classic “Anchorman” movie & scene. In amazingly accurate and hysterical fashion the competitive stations join together to recreate the scene.

Whether it be the newscasters mannerisms, the background music, or direct quotes (“Form a tight peremiter!), these anchor men & women come together for a spot on impression. Incase you need a reminder, or for whatever reason are unfortunate enough to have never seen the original scene, check it out below for comparison.

Both scenes sure did escalate quickly. Want another laugh from a non-American news station? Look no further then this Australian piece!